Seth Meyers ridicules Trump's recent ramblings as impeachment proceedings continue

Spokeswoman Nancy Pelosi finally sent impeachment proceedings against President Donald Trump to the Senate on Wednesday to take us one step closer to a possible premature end of his term in the Oval Office. For Trump, however, it was normal business – which meant ego-boosting rallies and bizarre, extensive speeches.

Trump should announce the first phase of a trade agreement with China at a press conference on Wednesday. Instead, the moderator of Late Night with Seth Meyers said: “It appeared that Trump had never actually made the announcement because he spent the entire press conference calling only the names of the supporters who were in the room.”

Meyers then illustrated his point of view with a Trump supercut that spoke as if he were going to hold the opening monologue at the Oscars.

The public listing of his friends has probably comforted the president because he is not doing well. The house also released some new, rather incriminating documents that affect Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani and his associates Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman – documents that incriminate him.

“I think it’s all part of Trump’s strategy to surround himself with lawyers who look more guilty than he is,” quipped Meyers. “If you had seen all four guys on a police lineup and the police asked you to report the suspect, you would need all four fingers.”