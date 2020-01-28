Seth Meyers provides evidence of Trump's bullying and revenge story after threats to impeachment

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mRjfvJWtc_4 [/ embed]

In a strange matter in the Senate last week, commentators discussed what a threat looked like – for example, when Donald Trump pointed out the impeacher Adam Schiff to a tweet, “hasn’t paid the price for what he did to our country ” or when Schiff repeated a CBS news report citing an anonymous, visceral warning for senators who will vote against Trump’s interests in the coming weeks. The senators pretended to be shocked.

“What do you mean, [ship] didn’t pay the price?” Late Night presenter Seth Meyers asked rhetorically. “Almost everything Trump says sounds like a deleted scene from The Irishman.”

But, as Meyers emphasized on Monday evening in the “A Closer Look” section, all of this is a pretty bizarre and pointless discussion considering that the President has acted publicly against anyone who criticizes him – from the “Failing New York Times” to to his own party for ambassadors who literally testify before Congress in real time.

“Let us recall that this is a guy who fights or attacks anyone, including Republicans, Gold Star families, and even his closest friends and allies, if they even question him in public,” Meyers noted.

And as the segment clearly shows, Trump worsens every time he serves.