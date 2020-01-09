Seth Meyers mourns Trump for blaming Iran's mess on Obama

Loading...

On Wednesday evening, Seth Meyers resumed President Donald Trump’s speech to the nation on the prospect of a war with Iran. “This speech has gone from bluster to threats to offers of peace to outright lies,” said the host of Late Night. “In fact, you will never guess who Trump blamed for the military conflict he caused by assassinating a great Iranian general.”

Meyers then hit Trump for repeating a “senseless talking point” that his Republican allies and Fox News experts spread this week, blaming President Barack Obama.

“The missiles fired us last night and our allies were paid with the funds made available by the last administration,” said Trump in his speech.

“Are you blaming Obama for that ?!” asked Meyers. “First of all, he pursued diplomacy with Iran. Second, the guy has been out of office for three years. He has been busy windsurfing, rafting and gradually unbuttoning his shirt one button at a time. ”

Citing an Associated Press fact check, Meyers called Trump’s statement that Obama gave Iran billions of dollars “a lie repeated over and over.” of Trump and his biggest sycophants.

“Now don’t get me wrong, there are a lot of things you can criticize about Obama’s expansion of war powers and the state of national security and his use of drones,” continued the host, ” but it is foolish to blame Obama for a military conflict with a country with which he has pursued peace. What is Trump going to blame him after? Is Obama the one who told you to breathe through your nose before every word like a diver about to dive? ”

