Seth Meyers mocks Trump because Mitt Romney looks ‘incredibly cool’

After spending the first half of his last “A Closer Look” segment breaking off the “creeping dream of non-speech fever or whatever it was” of President Donald Trump in the White House on Thursday, Seth Meyers continued to that one Republican who dared to vote against him in the process of deposition.

“Although it is true that Trump was acquitted, his good news was reinforced by the fact that Republican Senator Mitt Romney took the side of the Democrats and voted to condemn him,” said the Late Night host. He called that one voice a “historic stain” that will remain in Trump’s record forever.

As expected, Trump shot back at Romney with what Meyers described as a “bizarre advertisement” that accused the member of his own party of being a “secret Democratic traitor”.

“But I’m not sure if the ad had the damaging effect on Romney that Trump hoped it would have,” he continued before playing a movie that plays as an action movie trailer.

“Look, I’m not a Mitt Romney superfan, but you realize that this ad looks incredibly cool, right?” Asked Meyers. “I didn’t realize it was possible to take a boring private equity robot like Romney and turn him into James Bond, but Trump did it. He literally wears sunglasses and you describe him as” smooth, sneaking and a secret asset. ” You might as well give him a martini, an Aston Martin and place him next to Pussy Galore. ”

Just like other late-night hosts and experts have done this week, Meyers contrasted Romney’s courageous attitude with the utmost capitulation of Senator Susan Collins.

“Why do you think Trump would have learned something?” He asked Collins, who suggested that the president had been accused by accusation. “Only today did he say the call was” perfect “again. Trump can’t learn. It doesn’t matter what the subject is. Spelling, geography, he never learns. Remember that this is a man whose wife’s name and misspelled its own name and invented literally several fake countries. ”

.