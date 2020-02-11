Seth Meyers is disgusted by Fox News host Jeanine Pirro’s “Insane Screed” against Mitt Romney

It seems that President Donald Trump is not quite ready to forgive that one Republican senator who dared to vote against him in last week’s deposition process.

“At the weekend, Trump tweeted an insane screed from one of his favorite Fox News hosts, Jeanine Pirro, who followed Romney in her show,” Seth Meyers said Monday night before playing an extensive clip of Pirro’s screaming tirade across the Utah. Republican who ended up with “You are really stupid!”

“He’s stupid?!” Asked the host of Late Night. “You sound like you were cut from the first episode of Real Housewives from Long Island to turn a table at your son’s communion.”

Meyers later returned to the subject after sharing a clip from Rudy Giuliani who told Fox News host Jesse Watters that he has “three witnesses” to Obama’s corruption before shouting on his fingers: “One, two, three. ”

“Only on Fox News do you have to say” three “and then count to three,” Meyers joked. “I am surprised that this is not how Jeanine Pirro ended her monologue:” I have three reasons why Mitt Romney is stupid! ” One two Three!'”

The host ended the segment by saying: “Donald Trump cannot imagine that someone is doing something from a motivation other than self-interest. Like all authoritarianists, he demands loyalty and takes revenge on anyone who refuses to give himself to him. It undermines our democracy and the rule of law in its personal, political and financial will. ”

“If you’re a Republican who can’t see that,” Meyers said – turning to Pirro, “You’re really stupid!”

