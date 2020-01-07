Loading...

“2020 is off to a good start,” said Seth Meyers at the top of his first A Closer Look segment in the new year. “I’m just having sex with you. 2020 is already the worst.”

Late Night Host Spent Most of His Puffed-Up Work Chasing President Donald Trump and Members of His Administration for Trying to Make America Go to War With Iran in the Same Way as the Administration Bush falsified information to sell the war in Iraq. “But that is not enough for Fox & Friends host Ainsley Earhardt, who said today that we just have to trust the intelligence agencies,” he said.

With that, he cut a clip of Earhardt expressing shock and disbelief that anyone would be “critical” of American intelligence agencies. When her co-host Steve Doocy suggested that some Americans just wanted “details,” she replied, “Well, they can’t have it. They can’t have it. Not everything can be made public. “She summed up the administration’s position as” just trust us. ”

“I’m sorry, but I’m not inclined to trust an administration that lies on everything. Even the dumbest things, ”replied Meyers. “Let’s not forget, this is a guy who literally drew a circle on an official weather map in Sharpie to say that Alabama was going to be hit by a hurricane and then claimed he had no idea how he had arrived. ” He predicted that Trump’s proof would be a map of Iran with the words “bad Iran” scrawled above his own writing.

“So there you go, you’ve heard Fox & Friends, we have to trust our intelligence agencies,” said the host. “I wonder if she felt the same way in May when intelligence agencies were investigating Trump.”

Of course, this led to a clip from Earhardt sharing a Fox News poll in which 58% of respondents said they believed the FBI had “broken the law” when it investigated Trump. “So it’s pretty scary not being able to trust the FBI,” she said.

“What? We can’t?” Asked Meyers. “But that news lady a second ago said we can! Wait a second … oh my god, one of two things is going on here: either the supporters Trump’s are selfish hypocrites who defend intelligence agencies when they want to bomb other countries but attack them when they’re investigating the president’s crimes, or… Ainsley Earhardt has a bad twin. ”

