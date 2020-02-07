Seth Meyers excites Trump’s post-acquittal, and that accidentally great advertisement from Romney

(Embed) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gjEFmBl6uso (/ embed)

As only the third American president to be deposed in history, and only the second in modern times, Donald Trump does not have much to do when it comes to models for how to behave after acquittal. But hey, was there ever any doubt that he would be a dick about it?

On Thursday, during the National Prayer Breakfast – usually a sober and non-partisan affair – and a bizarre appearance before the press gathered in the Eastern Chamber of the White House, Trump glowed. He also called the accusation “nonsense,” holding newspapers in headlines about his acquittal, calling “Honest Abe” Lincoln, raging repeatedly about “dirty police officers” and targeting his “enemies” (including now Mitt Romney, the Republican senator who voted to condemn him).

“Because,” said Seth Meyers in Thursday night’s A Closer Look segment, “what is prayer, if not a time to send small grievances?”

Romney, of course, received his own Trump camp attack ad hours after voting to convict, but as Meyers points out, it went spectacularly – by making the boring Utah senator look like a smooth super-py.

“I didn’t think it was possible to take a boring private equity robot like Mitt Romney and make him look like James Bond, but Trump did it!”

