Seth Meyers condemns Republicans’ refusal to call witnesses in Trump’s accusation process

There is no party like a Grand Old Party, because a Grand Old Party does not stop until all the President’s crimes are covered. During the episode of Late Night with Seth Meyers on Monday, the host noted that the heads of the Republicans are still firmly in the sand, even as Trump’s accusation process is nearing its end.

“They literally don’t care,” said Meyers, condemning their refusal to allow witnesses.

It is all the more frustrating when you consider how terrible the escape has been.

“Trump literally said the crime he was doing out loud in the Oval Office, and there were several witnesses,” Meyers said. “At least Nixon tried to keep his band secret – if Trump had tires he would sell them in Times Square.”

But even if witnesses were called, Republicans would probably just drill their skulls so deep into the ground that they reached the rock. Meyers noted that some immediately admitted that they will protect Trump against any consequence, regardless of what he has done or what evidence there is, such as an unbearable family at a parent-teacher conference.

“They are literally announcing it to the world:” We are doing a cover-up. We will not hold a fair trial, and even if he is guilty, we will not remove him from office, “Meyers said. “They might as well come out and say,” Do you remember all the Super Bowl confetti? Those were White House documents that we shredded. See, this one says, “Let’s do crimes!”

