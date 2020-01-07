Loading...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OEiwoY_6ll8 [/ embed]

A new year of late night with Seth Meyers had its premiere on Monday, but the host was still tackling some old issues. “2020 is the worst,” said Meyers with a desperate smile. It is difficult to disagree.

On the agenda were Trump’s drone attack on Iranian military leader Qassem Soleimani on January 3, as well as the president’s subsequent tweets, which are said to target 52 Iranian locations.

“You can’t just kill a top general of a sovereign nation and then call it de-escalation,” said Meyers, describing Trump’s claim that he called the strike to prevent war as an “Orwellian.”

Meyers also responded to Mike Pence’s claim that Soleimani has been linked to September 11, for which there is no evidence. Republicans made similar claims to justify the war in Iraq almost two decades ago when they linked Saddam Hussein to al-Qaida – a link that Meyers points out that there was no evidence of this either.

