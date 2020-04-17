Seth Meyers blames Trump’s desire to end coronavirus lockout early

[embedded] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aeT3YOYsvMs [/ embedded]

“Some people still hold out hope that when shit gets serious Trump will take it seriously, when in reality it’s clear he’s shit,” Late Night host Seth Meyers quit Thursday.

President Donald Trump has pushed for the country to reopen quickly despite a coronavirus that continues to pose a threat, saying that “when a person is president of the United States, the authority is intact.” Except the “when the president does it is not illegal” kind of line. This is also wrong, because state governments already have the individual authority to decide when and how they can open it – an authority that Trump says is wrong to give them.

“He’s like a boss who he thinks is generous by telling his employees, ‘Hey, when your shift ends tonight don’t hesitate to, you know, go home to your families or whatever, ‘”Meyers said. “‘I give you permission to do that.'”

Of course, despite Trump’s self-proclaimed total authority, it is notable that he did not accept any responsibility for the failures in the federal government’s response to the coronavirus. It seems to Trump, with great power comes no responsibility. He looks like a terrible Spider-Man.

Meyers also took on Council President Kellyanne Conway, accusing the World Health Organization of being hopeless because “it’s COVID-19, not COVID-1.” Trump earlier announced this week that the United States would withdraw funding from the organization.

“Oh god, you’re not a known Beavis girl,” said an overly angry Meyers. “COVID-19 is named after the year it was discovered: 2019. There are no 18 COVIDs before it. You’re confused by these Fast and Furious movies.”

