Seth Meyers and Andy Samberg poke fun in the chaotic Democratic caucus of Iowa

[Embed] https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-NJ3Nn2Rifo [/ embed]

The Iowa caucus in 2020 was an absolute train wreck and a year and a half, thrown into a pandemonium by an app allegedly designed to facilitate the entire process. Instead, it made matters much, much worse, significantly delaying results and making Democratic voters understandably nervous.

“Do you remember that horror movie in 2016 where everyone was confident and when everything went to hell?” said Late Night host Seth Meyers on Tuesday’s episode. “Way to let everyone know that Jason [from Friday the 13th] is not really dead!”

Reporters spent the night desperately to find out who won. But the lack of information did not stop Pete Buttigieg from tweeting that “by all indications” that he had won Iowa, a claim he may or may not regret when more than 62 percent of the votes are actually counted.

It was such a side issue that Meyers even joked that this would be Iowa’s last caucus.

“If you blow it up so badly, you won’t get another chance. No one is going to make Hot Rod 2,” Meyers said, incurring the wrath of film star Andy Samberg. Who happened to be on the set. Hilarity followed – because you actually have to laugh at this point.

