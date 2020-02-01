Seth great, Jungle Edge wins on wet Caulfield

“It keeps us up to date. I actually talked to the stewards about it, but in the end I thought we wouldn’t learn anything if we didn’t run, at least we learned something and he scored a good goal from.

“It was an impressive performance. I wasn’t sure about the ground. Dundeels can generally get through it, so it opens up opportunities in Sydney.

“I was happy with how he traveled, but you see horses that move and then don’t cope when they come off the bit.”

Freedman said he would likely run into the CS Hayes Stakes and then Australia Guinea before traveling to Sydney, but he suspected the All Star Mile wasn’t on his radar.

And he said he was excited about Super Seth’s new owners, Waikato Stud, who showed no signs of retiring at the end of the fall.

“I’m very happy for them. They paid a lot of money for him and were a little nervous today, but I said,” We’re running, “said Freedman.

“He is a very real Group 1 actor. He is a pretty colt and I think he will make a great stallion when he goes to the stud.”

Meanwhile, the draft horse Jungle Edge gave trainer Mick Bell an emotional win in the listed W.J. Adams Stakes to raise his career prize money to over $ 1.5 million.

“It just means the world to me, the horse means the world to me and very good for Jade [Jockey Jade Darose],” said Bell.

“You have to excuse me, I’m a little bit emotional. Tomorrow it was three years ago that I lost my wife and this horse. He is a world hit. I know that nobody gave us a chance today and I just could don’t make it out. “