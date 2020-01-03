Set It Off drop "So Predictable" as a surprise release of "After Midnight"

After a surprise song released earlier in December, Set it just dropped another new song. The song is called "So Predictable".
Set It Off will hit the road starting next week on January 8.
Set It Off abandoned "Catch Me If You Can" in mid-December after posting a new version on Twitter.
This time it seems like they planned to follow the same formula. Both Cody Carson and Maxx Danziger teased that something was going to happen today.
Part 2…
– Cody Carson ⧖ (@CodySIO) January 2, 2020
i have a very good impression of tomorrow
– Maxx Danziger ⧖ (@MaxxSIO) January 2, 2020
Set It Off did not mislead us when they released "So Predictable" today. The track will apparently be on a release called After Midnight, which could be a collection of B sides or a Deluxe edition of their album Midnight.
(integrated) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wc_l2bE-0u0 (/ integrated)
"So Predictable" lyrics
You told me once, you told me twice
I know
I've seen this movie too often
So old, yes
'Cause I don't really need a crystal ball to see
That you will rotate the broken record until it reaches me
Play away, I will hear it until the day of my death
I know you (I know you)
I know you
So predictable
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you aren't (so predictable)
You play in a loop
Repeat, repeat, rewind (so predictable)
Again and again until it gets stuck in my head
It attaches to my brain
So predictable
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you weren't
So predictable
No, no matter how you throw this coin, nah, nah
With double sided, it's always the head, no choice
'Cause I don't really need a crystal ball to see
That you will rotate the broken record until it reaches me
Play away, I will hear it until the day of my death
I know you (I know you)
Yeah i know you
So predictable
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you aren't (so predictable)
You play in a loop
Repeat, repeat, rewind (so predictable)
Again and again until it gets stuck in my head
It attaches to my brain
So predictable
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you weren't
So predictable
(So predictable)
(So predictable)
From sunrise to sunset
From death to taxes
And how they remind me of you
The day comes and goes
Some things we will never know
But the usual monster is you
(So predictable)
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you weren't
So predictable
You play in a loop
Repeat, repeat, rewind
So predictable
Again and again until it gets stuck in my head
It attaches to my brain
So predictable
I've heard this song before
Don't act like you weren't
So predictable
(Again and again and again and again and again and again)
(So predictable)
(Again and again and again and again and again and again)
(So predictable)
Set It Off to hit the road next week Sleep with the mermaids for the medicine tour. They will then embark on a series of headlining dates with Capstan right after. All tickets and information are available here. A full list of dates and locations is below.
Dates with sleeping with mermaids
08/01 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theater
10/01 – Chicago, IL @ The Forge
11/01 – Minneapolis, MN @ Skyway Theater
12/01 – Lawrence, KS @ Granada Theater
01/14 – Denver, CO @ Summit Music Hall
01/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
01/17 – Las Vegas, NV @ House of Blues
01/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Regency
01/20 – Tucson, AZ @ Encore
01/22 – Dallas, TX @ House of Blues
01/23 – Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall
01/25 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
01/26 – Nashville, TN @ The Cowan
01/28 – Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer
01/30 – Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom
01/31 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
02/01 – Worcester, MA @ Palladium
02/04 – Albany, NY @ Upstate Concert Hall
02/05 – Toronto, ON @ Phoenix Concert Theater
07/02 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
08/02 – Grand Rapids, MI @ The Intersection
Header dates with capstan
02/09 – Lakewood, OH @ Phantasy Nightclub
11/02 – Madison, WI @ Majestic Theater
12/02 – Dilworth, MN @ TAK Music Venue
02/13 – Winnipeg, MB @ The Park Theater
02/15 – Calgary, AB @ The Rec Room
02/16 – Edmonton, AB @ Temple
02/18 – Vancouver, BC @ The Biltmore Ballroom
02/19 – Portland, OR @ Holocene *
02/20 – Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile *
* No capstan
