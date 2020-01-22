ServiceNow purchases Loom Systems to expand the AIOps possibilities

ServiceNow, makers of a cloud automation platform used for IT service and other functions, is purchasing Israeli-based AIOps provider Loom Systems, the company announced Wednesday. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

ServiceNow aims to simplify and automate workflows for multiple functions. The company started as an IT service cloud platform, but has grown into human resources, finance and customer service.

Loom Systems offers an AIOps-driven log analysis platform called Sophie that wants to predict and prevent problems in the digital business. Loom collects logs and metrics from the entire IT stack, keeps an eye on these and warns IT administrators when something threatens to disappear. If this is the case, Loom sends a warning and a recommended solution to DevOps and IT managers to enable them to proactively address issues before they impact customers.

ServiceNow intends to use Loom’s purchase to expand its AIOps capabilities and to expand its IT service management (ITSM) platform.

“IT operations teams are increasingly struggling to balance resilience with agility, as applications and the infrastructure that this application supports become more dynamic and complex,” said Sanjit Ganguli, Gartner Research VP. “These teams often look at their suppliers of AI-assisted root cause analysis and automated remediation tools to meet their challenges. As such, Gartner considers the acquisition of Loom Systems by ServiceNow as a positive step toward providing such opportunities as it builds on its ITSM platform. ”

The Loom deal is the first acquisition for ServiceNow under the leadership of Bill McDermott. The former SAP CEO was named ServiceNow CEO in October, covering a period of administrative unrest at ServiceNow.

John Donahoe became CEO of ServiceNow in March 2017, but decided to step down in October to become Head of Nike. McDermott then took over. Former ServiceNow CEO Frank Slootman is now head of Snowflake and hires ServiceNow managers and sales talent. For example, Mike Scarpelli, CFO of ServiceNow, left the company last August to become Snowflake CFO.

