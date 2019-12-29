Service Canada said that more people would use online services if human help was available – national

Loading...

An annual review of how well the government interacts with Canadians when they have access to federal services suggests that if someone were there to help them, more people would turn to online channels.

The report found that almost half of those who could use online services would be convinced to make the switch if they had help over the phone, online chat, or a video link.

Service Canada’s review found that barriers to applying for services online are “psychological and emotional”.

CONTINUE READING:

Imprisoned: Edmonton's parents find that a flexible 18-month vacation is firmly anchored in the payment schedule



People who apply for government services often do so for the first time and sometimes for something that is important to their lives.

According to the report, many of them went to a Service Canada office because they had more confidence that their application or problem could be solved quickly and easily.

The story continues under the advertisement

The report, which cost just under $ 250,000 and was released earlier this year, was released this month.

The Canada Revenue Agency experienced similar things in a separate review of its services.

1:41

CRA fights the underground economy with home Depot buying records

CRA fights the underground economy with home Depot buying records

The agency’s report, which was also released earlier this month, highlighted the need for employees to show “greater empathy and understanding” and to prevent interactions from feeling “transactional”.

The report also states that the CRA website needs to be clearer and less technical.

The participants informed the agency's researchers that they would like the online services to be expanded, such as notifications of important data and better tracking of the documents delivered to the rating agency.

The CRA's review also found that more online chats and calling times with a CRA officer on the phone would increase service flexibility.

"The Canadians want us to deliver the service as others offer it through more modern and integrated channels," the report said.

CONTINUE READING:

Atheism is not a religion, which the court finds in the denial of the group's nonprofit status



"They said it is important to avoid having all the solutions sized and the services being offered in different ways."

The annual customer survey for Service Canada showed that around 85 percent of the participants were satisfied with the service received compared to the previous year and found it simple and effective.

The story continues under the advertisement

Satisfaction rates with online services remained lower than in in-person centers and did not change between the fiscal year that ended in March 2018 and the subsequent 12-month period.

According to the report, better expectations regarding waiting times, a more polite explanation of rejections and an improvement in online functionality would have to be set up to improve satisfaction rates.

Officials have worked for years to simplify and expand online services, but outdated devices and complicated rules for procurement and data usage have slowed the pace of change.

© 2019 The Canadian Press

JOURNALISTIC STANDARDS

REPORT AN ERROR

,