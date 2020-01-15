Seriously injured woman, dogs killed after being struck by vehicle

Police said a woman in her 30s was seriously injured and the dogs she was walking were killed after being struck by a vehicle on Tuesday evening. The accident occurred while the woman was apparently in the Main Street crosswalk near Orchard Street in Marlborough. Video of the scene showed a white four-door sedan with major damage to the front and a broken windshield stopped on the road. Authorities said the sidewalk was wet at the time of the accident, with some no more information was immediately available.

