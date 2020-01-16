WASECA, Minn. – A police officer from southern Minnesota who was shot in the head has shown small signs in his fight for recovery, his predecessor said.

Waseca officer Arik Matson remains in the hospital in critical condition. Matson was seriously injured on January 6 when he and three officers responded to a call about a suspicious person walking around gardens in Waseca, a city of about 9,400 at 110 kilometers south of Minneapolis.

The pastor of Matson, Kaleb Hurley, said he has a long way to go, but has responded to questions by pinching a finger or giving a thumbs up, the Star Tribune reported.

The bullet entered the front of Matson’s head and left the back, Hurley explained.

“It’s a miracle he’s alive,” he said.

Tyler Janovsky, 37, the man accused of shooting at Matson and shooting two other officers, has been accused of three counts of attempted murder in the first degree. Maston and another officer returned and hit Janovsky twice. He sustained injuries that did not threaten his life.

While the swelling of Matson’s head wound is decreasing, doctors can do more testing and health care providers are encouraged by the changes they’ve seen, Hurley said.

Matson, 32, is a husband and father of two young girls.

The corresponding press