Serious injury: Jack Hendry’s Australian adventure may be over

Jack Hendry’s Australian adventure may be over after two weeks, with the player injured in his second match for Melbourne City.

The defender signed the rest of the season with the Australian side, but after picking up an injury against Adelaide Utd, the news is not good.

@ MelbourneCity Scottish international Jack Hendry suffers serious knee injury with the loss of @Ague @AdelaideUnited. City bus Erick Mombaerts says about the @ CelticFC beneficiary: “I don’t know exactly, but I think it is a major injury”, fears that he will be “a long time”. @AAPNewswire

– Steve Larkin (@larkinsteve) 1 February 2020

Hendry was shipped by Celtic because he didn’t get playing time under Neil Lennon. The Scottish international shuns various offers of deals closer to home to try his hand.

If the injury is a worse scenario, the player is probably sent back to Celtic for treatment that ends his Australian adventure very early.

Celtic will probably now in correspondence with Melbourne about the best route forward when it comes to Jack’s treatment. It is very unfortunate and bad luck for the defender who wanted to find his way back to the settlement for club and country.