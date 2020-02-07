Serious crash closes part of Woodroffe Avenue when the winter storm comes

Ottawa fire department

Julie Oliver / Postmedia

Firefighters on Thursday night freed the occupant of a minibus that hit a lamppost after a collision with another vehicle on Baseline Road and Woodroffe Avenue.

Ottawa police, paramedics and firefighters responded to the collision at 6:10 PM. The police closed the northern lanes of Woodroffe Avenue and a southern lane.

Rescuers found the minibus turned around and wrapped around the lamppost. Paramedics said there was a male resident, but there was no direct word about his injuries.

Paramedics also responded at 6.40 pm on the roads of Earl Armstrong and Limebank. for a collision with three vehicles. They have transported two patients off the scene.

The road conditions were expected to get worse Thursday night as a winter storm passes through the Ottawa region on Thursday evening and Friday. Up to 25 centimeters of snow could fall Friday night, said Environment Canada.

