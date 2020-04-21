Series Sandman | Neil Gaiman provides updates on Netflix customization

It has been in production for decades, but it looks like The Sandman may soon finally be able to target it on a small screen, allowing for a coronavirus.

They’ve been making fair adjustments to Gaiman’s iconic DC Comics series since the 1990s, when Netflix finally ordered an 11-part show last summer.

And yet, there hasn’t been much news about the project other than changing its settings from the ’80s to the present day.

Gaiman wrote in response to a fan question in Tumblr: “It’s going really well, except that it’s hibernation right now until people start watching TV again. Scenarios for the first season have been written, casting has begun, directors have been hired, sets have been made.

“Everything was ready to go into production and then we took a break. As soon as the world is ready to make TV shows, Sandman moves smoothly back into his work. “

Now is some good news to make your day brighter.

Gaiman had previously revealed that the series follows the events of the first hardcover volume of the comic book series Prelude & Nocturnes.

Although no castings have been confirmed, Gaiman has also claimed that the appearance of Sandman’s own Dream (which also includes Morpheus, Oneiros and many others) is constantly changing. In comics, Dream’s appearance changes depending on who is watching him.

The coronavirus may delay production, but that doesn’t mean Gaiman has stopped working on the series: “In the meantime, we’re taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as possible.”

Looking for what to watch next on Netflix? Check out the rounds of our best Netflix TV series.