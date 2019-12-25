Series of Google Doodles wish you a Merry Christmas

Loading...

This week, Google starts the holiday season with a series of Doodles and Easter eggs to make you a "Happy Holidays 2019!" To be desired.

Whatever traditions you celebrate these holidays, Google wants to make sure you have a happy one. The eight nights of Hanukkah started Sunday evening and the search for "Hanukkah 2019" from desktop reveals a charming family scene with dreidels. If we take a closer look at the design, the number of lit candles on the menorah will change as the celebration continues.

Other holidays this season are treated to an equally happy animated scene, with "Christmas 2019" revealing a tree in the process of being decorated. Similarly, Googling "Kwanzaa 2019" gives you an animation of a family around a kinara.

In the meantime, Festivus, the alternative, not so pleasant holiday on Monday, received the same treatment in 2019 as it has had over the past six years, with a seasonal Festivus stake that extends the entire search results page.

Google has also redesigned their homepage with a doodle in honor of the 2019 holidays. Today, Google fans are seduced with a trio of lighted candles surrounded by a sprig of holly.

Upon closer inspection of the mention of the Doodle in the Google Doodle blog, we see that it is very clearly labeled as "Happy Holidays 2019 (day 1)". Based on this name, we assume that Google will refresh their Doodle homepage with a new way to wish you a "Happy Holidays" for the coming days, if not the rest of the year. We keep an eye on every new Google Doodle holiday when they arrive.

Update 12/24: It's Christmas Eve and Google has rolled out part two of their mini-series of holiday doodles. The newest replaces the holly and candle glow with a rotating snow globe. With every turn, the scene on the globe changes between winter and summer, reflecting the northern and southern hemispheres respectively.

In addition, Google has updated the search text for the doodle series to be the "holiday season" instead of a "Happy Holidays 2019!" To be desired. We have updated this article to reflect that.

Update 12/25: Christmas Day has finally arrived and Google has released a third Doodle holiday season. The Christmas Doodle has two ornaments that the & # 39; oo & # 39; in Google and the company logo wrapped in Christmas tree lights.

