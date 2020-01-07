Loading...

With every new series of Silent Witness, the team is sent to brand new locations, and 2020 will have much more in store.

According to producer Lawrence Till, the 23 series will range from a plane crash to a cryogenic center, chemical laboratories and barracks and idyllic villages.

Here’s what you need to know …

Where was the plane crash episode filmed?

Silent Witness starts very dramatically this year: a business jet falls from the sky onto the trees, tears apart and kills several pilots and passengers. In fact, it’s such a big stunt that David Caves (Dr. Jack Hodgson) compared it to a Bond film.

The crash triggers a double calculation called Deadhead. And while our forensics team up with the police and the Aircraft Accident Investigation Department (AAIB) to find out what happened, there is also a personal perspective for Dr. Nikki Alexander (Emilia Fox); One of the victims of the accident is the former US ambassador, who is also friends with her friend Matt Garcia (Michael Landes).

The aircraft interior was filmed on Shoot Aviation Ltd. at Maidenhead, a facility that handles a lot of flight scenes you’ll see on TV and in movies – from The Capture to the Kingsman movies to Wonder Woman 84, Cold Feet, Night Manager, Black Mirror and many more.

Shoot Aviation Ltd was also used to film the interior of the Farnborough hangar. There, Jess Fisher (Emma Cunliffe) from the AAIB and her team of experts collected all parts of the private jet and laid them out for their investigations.

The actual crash site and rubble field, which is still smoldering when the Lyell team arrives at the scene, was filmed around the Shoot Aviation headquarters in Girl head, near fields and forests.

The episode also includes scenes filmed in a hotel Clayton hotel scenes filmed on Chiswick High Road in London and in the hospital Guy’s Hospital,

A sequence was shot showing Nikki’s friend Matt at the airport Heathrow Terminal 2,

Where is the Lyell Center filmed?

The Lyell Center is located in a warehouse in BBC Park Western in Acton, where a fixed set was built seven years ago.

This is now the official headquarters of Silent Witness with the art and props department in the building and ready to provide artificial blood and corpses upon request.

We’ll be releasing more filming location news as Series 23 continues.