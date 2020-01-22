Sergio Ageuro scores in Manchester City's win

The return of French defender Aymeric Laporte, who played 78 minutes with a serious knee injury after almost five months, was just as important as the victory for City.

There was a lot of drama in Goodison Park. In the 93rd minute, Newcastle seemed to be 0-2 defeated, but two late goals brought visitors an unlikely point.

Substitute Florian Lejeune struck twice in added time to rescue Steve Bruce’s injured team against Everton from Carlo Ancelotti.

Another goal in added time, this time from Tyrone Mings, who was deflected by Ezri Konsa in the 95th minute, enabled Aston Villa to free themselves from the bottom three positions thanks to a 2-1 home win against Watford.

Elsewhere, socceroo Aaron Mooy scored a late consolation goal but could not prevent his Brighton team from losing 3-1 at the derby game on the south coast in Bournemouth.

The ten-man arsenal came twice from behind to score a valuable 2-2 draw at Chelsea.

Loading

After David Luiz’s release against his former club, Chelsea took the lead with a Jorginho penalty after 28 minutes.

Arsenal met 18-year-old Gabriel Martinelli after 63 minutes, but when Cesar Azpilicueta put the blues back in the lead six minutes before the end, his hard work seemed to have failed.

But the spirited arsenal struck back: Captain Hector Bellerin started for the first time since the beginning of December and still had three minutes to leave the Gunners in tenth place. Chelsea are fifth, six points clear of Manchester United.

Southampton’s revival continues, and Nathan Redmond and Stuart Armstrong’s goals bring Saints a fourth consecutive away win, 2-0 at the Crystal Palace. The result puts Southampton in ninth place over their hosts.

AP

Most seen in sports

Loading