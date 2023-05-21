Serge Creator from Serge Creator Studios Shares 9 Ways to Create Engaging Content

Anyone in the content creation business would want to get their hands on the secret ways of going viral. But, because of the potent influence of social media, we can’t argue that content creation has become one of the most profitable ways to grow in recent years.

But with so many people interested in discovering the secrets of viral content, what is the secret to making it? A leading content strategist from Serge Creator Studios has managed to do this seemingly impossible task through creativity and innovation. It is none other than the founder of Serge Creator Studios, Serge Cheretovich, AKA Serge Creator.

He shared some tips and tricks for creating extremely engaging and share-worthy content. However if you feel you don’t have the time to curate content yourself, Serge’s newly launched app, SRG+, could be the answer for you. This app simplifies the process by connecting you directly to content creators, allowing you to bypass the intricacies of the content creation process.

Ways to create Engaging Content

Tell a Story

As humans, we are automatically attracted to narratives. Hence, Serge advises using storytelling to create engaging content that resonates with your audience. For example, you can share stories about your brand’s history, values, and mission. You can also include customer or employee testimonials that demonstrate your brand’s impact. You can also add value to your content by attaching a reason or narrative behind it.

Use Visuals or Infographics

According to Serge, we are more likely to be captivated by visual content than written. So use high-quality visuals, such as images, videos, or graphics, to create engaging content. You can also highlight your brand’s message, showcase your services, or share behind-the-scenes glimpses of your label with the help of these visual mediums.

Create Educational Content

Surprisingly, education is a popular niche: and not just usual education, but valuable information regarding anything. If educational content is presented creatively, it can potentially go viral. So, why not create educational content that helps your audience learn something new? Share tips, best practices, or tutorials about your brand’s niche or industry.

Use Humor in Your Content

Most of us scroll through the endless pit of social media because we lack sufficient entertainment in our daily lives. Thus, using humor to create content can fill that void, as who hates to laugh anyway? Share funny memes, create humorous videos, or use witty captions to add a touch of mirth to your brand’s content.

Ask Questions

Serge reveals that engaging with the audience is one of the best strategies to stay relevant. Thus, ask your audience questions that encourage participation and interaction. You can do this in many ways, like through social media polls, surveys, or open-ended questions. This will increase engagement and help gather feedback from your audience.

Use Virtual Reality

Every passing day newer forms of technology emerge and leave us in awe. One such technology that can help in content creation is virtual reality. You can use it to create an immersive experience for your audience. Create a virtual tour of your product, a VR game related to your brand, or a VR experience that showcases your brand’s values. This is extremely attractive and engaging for the audience.

Create a Podcast

More and more people are jumping into this relatively underused form of content. So why wait? Create a podcast related to your brand’s niche or industry. Invite experts, thought-leaders, or influencers to be guests on your podcast and share insights, stories, and tips related to your brand.

Create “How-To” Videos

There can be confusion regarding your services, so instead of solving it via customer service, make it the topic of your next content piece. Post how-to videos that show your audience how to use your product or service. Share tips and tricks to help your viewers get the most out of your brand.

Use Augmented Reality

Just like VR, this is another new and exciting way to create interactive content that engages your audience. For example, you can design an AR filter for social media and create an unforgettable customer experience.

There are always new and inventive methods for content creation emerging, so it’s essential to stay informed and continuously learn. However, if you’d rather not worry about the intricacies, reach out to Serge Creator Studios through their website for a hassle-free experience.