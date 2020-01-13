Serena Williams Wins First Title Since Having Daughter

Serena Williams won her first title since becoming a mom. The 38-year-old woman, who gave birth to her daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, lifted the trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New -Zealand, after defeating her American compatriot. Jessica Pegula 6-3, 6-4.Williams threw her head back in relish and relief after Pegula struck the match ball. “Oh, it feels good!” said Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. “It’s been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face.” It’s pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final. “It was really important to me, and I just want to take advantage of it. It’s just One step towards the next goal.” Williams told CNN that she “almost died giving birth.” But she is remarkably returned to the WTA circuit six months later in March 2018. His first appearance had been even earlier in an exhibition game last December in Abu Since his return, Williams has played devastating tennis and reached the finals at Wimbledon and at the US Open in 2018 and 2019, but the wait for more silverware led Williams to dig deep to believe himself. “You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you feel like you are not doing everything right – or even if you are doing everything right but things are not working for you,” she added. William will now prepare for the Australian Open, a tournament she has won seven times, which will be gins on January 20. She also announced that she will donate her Auckland prize of $ 43,000 to help Australian bushfires.

Serena Williams won her first title since she became a mom.

The 38-year-old athlete, who gave birth to his daughter Alexis Olympia on September 1, 2017, lifted the trophy at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, after defeating fellow American Jessica Pegula 6-3 , 6-4.

Williams threw his head back in pleasure and relief after Pegula struck the ball wide at the match point.

“Oh, it feels good!” said Williams, winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles. “It’s been a long time. I think you can see the relief on my face.

“It’s pretty satisfying just to get a win in the final.

“It was really important to me, and I just want to take advantage of it. It’s just a step towards the next goal.”

Williams told CNN that she “almost died giving birth”.

But she remarkably returned to the WTA circuit six months later in March 2018. Her first appearance was even earlier during an exhibition match last December in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Since returning, Williams has played devastating tennis and reached the finals at Wimbledon and the US Open in 2018 and 2019.

But the wait for more silverware called Williams to dig deep for self-confidence.

“You have to be your biggest cheerleader, especially if you feel like you are not doing everything right – or even if you are doing everything right but things are not working for you,” she added.

Williams will now prepare for the Australian Open, a tournament she has won seven times, which begins on January 20.

She also announced that she would donate her Auckland prize of $ 43,000 to the aid of Australian bush fires.

.