Serena Williams upset by Qiang Wang in the third round of Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Until what felt like her last chance, Serena Williams came through with a cross-court forehand winner to close a 24-stroke point, then raised her arms, held that festive pose and looked at her guest box .

Eventually, on her sixth attempt, after 1 1/2 hours of action, she succeeded in converting a breakpoint against 27th placed Wang Qiang in the third round of the Australian Open.

At that time it seemed that the comeback had begun, the bid for a 24th Grand Slam title could continue. It turned out that Williams only postponed a surprising defeat.

So hard at the hardest moments in so many years, the 38-year-old American just couldn’t do enough to set aside so many so-so-serve and all sorts of other miscues, instead her first exit at Melbourne Park in 14 years, a 6 -4, 6-7 (2), 7-5 loss to Wang on Friday.

Williams broke into the final after more than 2 1/2 hours and ended the match with a backhand in the net. That was her 27th unforced error on the backhand side, part of a total of 56 abuses. Wang only made 20.

As Williams trudged through the long walkway that led to the dressing room, Wang was interviewed at Rod Laver Arena and said to the crowd, “I think my team always believed I could do it.”

Since she won the No. 23 Championship during the Australian Open 2017 while she was pregnant, Williams has not added to her.

She appeared in four major finals in the past two seasons and lost every season.

And this time she bowed much, much earlier.

Williams holds seven trophies from the Australian Open and was not lost in the third round since the entire time in 2006.

Here is just a measure of how unexpected this result was: the only other time these two women met at the US Open last September – the only Slam quarter-final appearance of Wang’s career – and Williams needed all 44 minutes to make her way. dominate to a 6-1, 6-0 win. The total number of points was 50 to 15.

“After the last time,” Wang said, “I worked really hard on the field, outside the field.”

Wang quickly surpassed that game and made it to a point on Friday, largely thanks to almost flawless play in the first set.

She saved all four breakpoints in that set, collected 10 winners, and made only five unforced errors. Wang took the only break she needed to fall in love with an easy forehand winner that made it a 5-4 score.

Soon enough Williams sailed back with a backhand to give up the set. Wang also went up fast in the second and was already ahead with a break at 4-2 when she was one point away from earning another.

But Williams held on tight. When Wang served for the win in the second half, Williams seemed to be shifting the entire complexion of the game.

Until then she was 0 for 5 at breakpoints, but the sixth time was the charm. At the point of the match, with both players sneaking away from the baseline, it was Williams who did what it took to take it.

She was also superior in the tiebreak and they went on to a third set.

“During the second set, (I was) a bit confused. … I have to be calm, you know?” Wang said. “A little confused inside, but my mind always told me to focus on the field, focus on the point and trust myself.”