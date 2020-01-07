Serena Williams shakes off the rust to bring victory to 2020

Loading...

While their hits were unpredictable from the start, William’s serve was far superior to her 99th opponent, who dictated some rallies with her own power game, but never got a grip on the conditions.

Loading

Williams said Caroline Wozniacki played a double game the night before, giving her an edge over the Italian who pressed her close at Wimbledon last year.

“I’ve always had very tough games against Giorgi. The doubles helped me a lot because I came out here to play a little under these conditions and get used to it,” Williams told Sky Sport NZ.

“It’s really good to know that I still have some strength in my arm, legs and everything else. It felt really good.”

World number 10 Williams was moving well, even though she appeared to have a slight injury to her right ankle that prompted her to tape early in the second set.

The second day of the tournament was trouble-free.

The second Petra Martic from Croatia had to work hard to beat Usue Maitane Arconada 5: 7: 6: 4: 6, while the American Amanda Anisimova, the third, defeated the Ukrainian Kateryna Kozlova in two sets.

In the evening event the fourth and two-time defending champion Julia Görges from Germany and the fifth seeded Dane Wozniacki are planned.

AAP