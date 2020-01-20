Serena Williams, Naomi Osaka start winning starts at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia – Naomi Osaka won the opening game of the tournament for her father at the Australian Open. Serena Williams has won hers for her daughter.

The first two games in midfield of the Australian Open were about families for two champions.

For something new, Osaka’s father, Leonard Francois, was watching in the crowd as the defending champion declined the last four games after having dropped the only time to beat Marie Bouzkova 6-2, 6-4.

Then Williams started her bid for a first major title as a mother when she beat 18-year-old Anastasia Potapova 6-0, 6-3. Williams has won the title seven times in Australia, aiming for a record all-time 24th Grand Slam title. She has not counted in her career since her victory at the 2017 Australian Open and has become the dam of Olympia. She ended a drought last week when she won the title in Auckland, New Zealand – her first since the Australian title three years ago.

“As a mother, I couldn’t have won, so it was nice to finally win a 2-year-old tournament,” Williams said of her victory in Auckland. “I’ve been pretty close, but it was special for me and for her. I hope for her.”

Williams has lost four Grand Slam finals since her last title and is determined to end that series.

She won seven consecutive games until Potapova served and the momentum changed – at least for a while. The Russian was given a break in service, but Williams broke quickly to get back on track.

Osaka thanked the crowd after her game and said, “You probably didn’t come for me, but thank you for filling the stadium.”

In particular there was one person who was only there for Osaka.

“My father watched my match from my box for the first time during a Grand Slam,” tweet Osaka, who won back-to-back majors at the 2018 US Open and last year’s Australian Open. “I feel so happy.”

She later explained: “He is just superstitious. Because he was literally – because, before, if he used to be in my coffin, I would just look at him and complain a lot, but in the past I have grown up like, three or he hasn’t been in my box for four years. “

Father of four Roger Federer had a routine 6-3, 6-2, 6-2 win over Steve Johnson in his first tournament of the year, and said he was satisfied with his shape after a holiday and tough off-season training . He is 21-0 in first-round matches at the Australian Open, where he has won six of his 20 major titles.

Two-time Wimbledon winner Petra Kvitova, who lost the final here to Osaka last year, moved 6-1 up 6-0 over Katerina Siniakova in the Margaret Court Arena in an afternoon game that continued while the game was suspended due to rain on the de outer courts.

Osaka only wants to be the ninth woman to successfully defend the Australian Open title. She was unable to do that during the US Open last year, when she lost in the fourth round, but says she learned some valuable lessons there.

“Absolutely, it was really hard for me to control my nerves,” she said about her victory in the first round. “I am really happy that I was able to finish it in two.

Other placed players who promote on the women’s side were No. 13 Petra Martic and No. 14 Sofia Kenin. Martic had a 6-3, 6-0 win over Christina McHale and Kenin defeated the Italian qualifier Martina Trevisan with 6-2, 6-4 ..

Denis Shapovalov lost a bad-tempered match 6-3, 7-6 (7), 6-1, 7-6 (3) to Marton Fucsovics, who made it a habit to remove seed no. 13 in Melbourne.

Shapovalov denounced the referee and received a code violation for hitting his racket after the third set.

“I didn’t break it. If I break it, code me 100%,” Shapovalov shouted to referee Renaud Lichtenstein. “You don’t do your job. You just find reasons to code me.”

Fucsovics also beat the 13th seed in Melbourne Park last year, that time Sam Querrey in the second round.

“Usually this is not a lucky number, but for me, my favorite number,” he said. “I played some of my best tennis today. Everything worked well.”

Nr. 8 Matteo Berrettini and No. 22 Guido Pella also advanced with Querrey, who beat 25th placed Borna Coric 6-3, 6-4, 6-4 and Dan Evans, who rallied from two sets to beat Mackenzie McDonald 3 -6, 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-3.