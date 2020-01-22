Serena Williams brutal but unpredictable in second round victory

Williams said she had to rely on her forehand to stutter and when she did she improved.

“It was a good game for me, she was a really good fighter,” said Williams. “It was a little frustrating that I made so many mistakes in a row and had to struggle through my own internal problems.

“I knew I had to play better. I couldn’t go on making casual mistakes … or it was going to be a very long evening for me. “

Williams may be technically a “post-prime athlete” considering her age, but she is still able to defy players with her overwhelming combination of strength and aggression. Even if it’s unpredictable, like in the second set of this match, it’s a power.

The rather small Zidansek was closer to the baseline than it seemed advisable to give himself a chance to follow up on William’s serves before they moved well beyond her reach. The tactic of suppressing the serve would have been helpful if William’s serve hadn’t been that quick, which meant Zidansek had to sacrifice response time to make sure it wasn’t passed.

There was little relief for the Slovenian world No. 70, whose best result so far in a Grand Slam was Wimbledon’s second round and the Australian Open in 2019.

Under the rush, however, she did the best she could, though the scoreboard suggested otherwise.

Zidansek even earned a breakpoint in the fourth game of the first set and three in the fifth game of the second set. For example, she also saved three breakpoints in the third and fifth games of the second set.

Deprived of firepower to keep up with Williams, she tried to be as smart as possible and increasingly used her style in the process. It was read that she could only prevail if Williams missed, although it could be said that Zidansek’s cleverness caused Williams’ unpredictable game.

This meant that it was not a perfect night for Williams – she had made 26 casual mistakes in the middle of the second set – and after hitting a winner at that point, she screamed loudly, very loudly, and released a lot of frustration.

After 10 missed breakpoints in the match, Williams won the most important 4: 3 in the seventh game of the second set and won the set and the match from there.

Williams will face China’s number 29 Wang Qiang in the third round on Friday. Qiang broke through at the 2019 US Open, where she reached the quarter-finals.

