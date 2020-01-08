Serena Williams and Roger Federer play in the Australian Bushfire Charity Match

Loading...

Some of the world’s top tennis stars, including Serena Williams, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer, will meet in Melbourne, Australia on January 15 to take part in an exhibition game to raise money for Australia’s bushfire fighting efforts, CNN reported.

Other big names are Naomi Osaka, Caroline Wozniacki, Nick Kyrgios and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tennis Australia, the state government for tennis, organized the Australia Open Rally for Relief game as part of the larger Aces for Bushfire aid program that started last week in response to the fires. The proceeds from ticket sales go to Australia’s Bushfire Relief. The match takes place five days before the Australia Open.

Tennis Australia has also committed to donating AUSD 100 (approximately USD 69) for each ace that will be played in the ATP Cup in Brisbane, Perth and Sydney. Other professional tennis players around the world donate their personal money to the cause.

Heyy Aussies! I love your country, so I decided to join the club

Australian players and donate $ 200 for every ace I hit during my stay in Australia to support and help all victims of the fires. Let’s get some aces going! pic.twitter.com/5adQTWrcCR

– Karolina Pliskova (@ KaPliskova) January 4, 2020

The means are indeed necessary. At least 25 people have died as a result of the Australian bush fire, half a billion animals have died and thousands of homes have been destroyed.

In addition, Australia will not escape this fire cycle as quickly. According to the Australian Government’s Bureau of Meteorology, climate change “affects the frequency and severity of dangerous bush fires in Australia and other regions of the world, including by affecting temperature, humidity, weather and fuel conditions”.

“It is heartbreaking to see the devastation that is spreading across the country and how many people and communities are suffering,” said Craig Tiley, CEO of Tennis Australia. The tennis community has the opportunity to strengthen our sport and raise much needed funds to help to help the most needy. “