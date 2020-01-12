Serena ends the WTA title drought and donates winnings to relieve bushfire

Williams took an early break in the second set and 25-year-old Pegula clung to the tight catches of the serve that kept her alive.

Pegula dug deeply to secure three championship points before Williams duly entered the tournament and threw his hands in the air before nearly collapsing on the pitch.

Serving it up: Serena Williams at the Singles Final in Auckland.Credit: Getty Images

“I’ve been waiting for this moment for two years,” said Williams, who returned to the tour in March 2018 after giving birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr.

“It feels good. It’s been a long time. You can see the relief on my face.”

Williams’ success means she won a title in four decades, and for the first time her two-year-old was in the audience to see her win a trophy.

Williams beamed because he had won the tournament and had her daughter in one arm and the trophy in another arm.

“I’m a bit biased, but she’s so cute,” said Williams.

Williams also announced that she would donate her $ 43,000 ($ 62,300) winner check to help ease the Australian bushfire.

Although the 73rd title of Williams’ career is not found in any career highlight, it is undoubtedly important.

When Williams defeated Pegula, she had a five-losing streak since her last title, the Australian Open 2017.

Swinging down: Jessica Pegula plays a backhand at the Auckland Open final. Credit: Getty Images

This run includes four defeats in the Grand Slam Final – twice in Wimbledon and at the US Open.

The New Zealand victory also means that the 23-time major winner will arrive in Melbourne Park with a title for the first time in the year.

Given her tough shape and record at Melbourne Park, where she has won seven times, Williams could never get a better opportunity to win a coveted 24th Grand Slam than this month.

Another major for the legendary American would see that she can keep up with the record of Australia’s great Margaret Court.

Williams’ successful week in Auckland also included a 43-minute defeat by Amanda Anisimova (# 25) in the semi-finals, as well as losses to top 100 players Laura Siegemund, Christina McHale and Camila Giorgi.

Only McHale was able to prevail against Williams, who also reached the final of the double event with Wozniacki.

AAP

