Sabrina Williams – the older half-sister of tennis superstars Venus and Serena Williams – is calling on her father, Richard Williams, to leave his family and start a new life with the athlete’s mother, Oracene Price.

Sabrina, who claims that her father is a serial fraudster who believes there are several children scattered across the country, says to The Sun: “I know there are more siblings. I’ve been told everywhere between fifteen and nineteen by LA to Louisiana. “

“My mother always argued with my father about his affairs, he was a serial fraud. I remember that was always the main thing they would talk about. He is a selfish man, lives only for himself, he only uses his children to get what he needs, ”she added. “He’s not a father, he was just a sperm donor.”

The 55-year-old explained that Richard, 77, was first married to her mother Betty Johnson, who had a daughter from a previous relationship, Katrina Jones, 61. The couple then had five children together, including the oldest Sabrina, Richard III, 53, Ronner, 52, Reluss, 51 and Reneeka, 49.

When Sabrina was eight, she claims that Richard left the family after telling her he would go to the store to buy her a bike.

Venus Williams (11 years), father Richard, Serena (9 years) and Brandy Williams.Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

“My mother later told me that he would never come back. We didn’t go from anything to everything. The best clothes, parties, we would go to places. Now there were no new shoes or clothes. I thought I was my father’s favorite and he loved me to death. “

“But when he left within a year, we became very poor,” she continued. “There were not always meals on the table. We went downhill. My mother was stressed with six children and tried to take care of us. She became aggressive.”

Since Sabrina’s mother became abusive, she only remembers hearing from her father twice after he moved out.

“When I was a teenager, I always thought of suicide,” Sabrina admitted. “I tried it once, it was always with me and it was about my father, I had psychological problems. Somehow I got my father through a relative and asked for $ 1,000 to pay part of the college bill at Hope Christian University. He said he would only give me the money as a loan. I knew then that it was a hole. “

“I finished with my father after college,” she added. “He had never paid maintenance and just wanted to give me a loan.”

The prospective chaplain only got to know 39-year-old Venus and 37-year-old Serena when the sisters were in a teenage theme park in Los Angeles.

Venus (left) and Serena Williams with their father RichardPA Images via Getty Images

“I happened to meet them at Knott’s Berry Farm, a California theme park when they were teenagers. I was with my work colleagues, saw him and thought, “Hey, this looks like my father.”

“I went over there, we exchanged hells and we hung out for an hour, that’s it. He gave me his number and said I should call him, guess what? The number he gave me was (not) okay. “

Later, Betty was diagnosed with cancer, who died in December 1998.

“She needed cancer medication and it was too expensive to pay for it. I reached my father, but I couldn’t reach him. He had no interest in whether she was dead or alive. It was absolutely stunning that my father couldn’t even come to my mother’s funeral. “

Richard WilliamsWireImage

As for Venus and Serena, Sabrina says she is proud of everything they have achieved, but should have tried to reach her siblings on Richard’s side, just like her half siblings on her mother’s side.

“I love her as the blood in my family, but I don’t respect some of her decisions,” said the mother of two. “If you were about the family, what about your other siblings? If you care about the world and everything you stand for, why are your other half siblings with your baby on the cover of Vogue – and the family’s Williams side not? “

Despite her turbulent relationship, Sabrina hopes that one day she and her father can bury the hatchet.

“No matter what the result of speaking, I will never stop loving my father. I just want to have a cup of coffee with him, take a break and then he can go away if he wants to. But I don’t think I do It’s heartbreaking, I want to show him that his eldest daughter has done amazing things, I want him to do it well, but I know he doesn’t. “

She also believes that one day she and her famous sisters will be able to reunite, adding, “I really think we can meet somewhere because I’ve never been bitter and tried to do that To earn money.” I think we have time for that. I hold on to that hope. “