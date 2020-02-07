Serbia is struggling with the population decline

BLAGOJEV CAME – Uros Trainovic remembers when 200 families lived in his small mining village in the east of Serbia, where there was a school, a doctor and a shop.

How have times changed? Now, about 60 years later, it is a ghost village with only eight inhabitants.

The transformation of Blagojev Kamen is not unique in a country that underwent wars and sanctions in the 1990s after the breakup of Yugoslavia.

Almost empty villages with abandoned, decaying houses can be seen everywhere in Serbia – a clear symptom of a shrinking population that raises acute questions about the country’s economic well-being. The decline is happening so quickly that it is considered a national emergency and the United Nations has intervened to help.

“This village used to be full of people, I went to school here,” recalls 71-year-old Trainovic.

“It’s such a shame and so sad that everyone has left … now there are only a few of us left and there are no young people left.”

However it is measured, the numbers look strong.

According to the World Bank, the population of Serbia is expected to decrease from just under 7 million to 5.8 million by 2050. This corresponds to a decrease of 25% since 1990.

The Serbian government says that the Balkans actually lose a city every year and that fewer than 10,000 people live in 18 municipalities: “We are 103 fewer people a day.”

Population changes are a fact across Europe, but the problem is very different in Central and Eastern Europe, where the low birth rates common in industrialized countries are associated with high migration rates and low immigration that is more similar to developing countries.

The economic impact on a country trying to join the European Union is obvious and will amount to billions of dollars in the short term. In the longer term, costs also arise from the fact that a smaller working age population has to do more to support retirement ages.

The U.N. Development Program and the U.N. Population Fund have put together a group of seven international experts with different backgrounds and specialties to help. Members visited Serbia last month for a fact-finding trip.

Wolfgang Lutz, an Austrian expert on demography at the International Institute for Applied Systems Analysis [IIASA], said the main problem was the composition of people leaving Serbia rather than the general population decline.

“We see that it is usually the more educated, educated and motivated mobile workers who leave the company, and this is certainly a drain on human capital,” he told The Associated Press in an interview.

The decades of crisis reflect villages like Blagojev Kamen. It had thrived when a nearby gold mine kept the area alive before and after World War II, but its wealth declined when the mine closed in the mid-1990s.

Trainovic said there is still gold and other minerals in the mine, but it takes investment and hard work.

“One of my sons is in Germany and the other in Austria,” he said. “They visit often, but they have nothing to return to.”

The Serbian government has tried to counter the trend by offering couples with multiple children financial benefits, government-sponsored IVF, renovating schools and daycare centers, supporting families in rural areas, or supporting businesses in villages.

Ruth Finkelstein, an assistant professor at Columbia University who is familiar with aging and its social impact, said Serbia should also strive to find a role for the growing older population.

“Room by room, people only focus on young people,” she said.

It is not just Serbia that is worried.

Serbia’s neighbor Croatia, currently in the six-month presidency of the European Union, has made the “urgent problem of demographic challenges” a priority. Croatia’s rural areas have emptied alarmingly, with more than 15% of Croatia’s 4.2 million living and working abroad. Bulgaria and Ukraine are two other countries that have to accept a decline in population.

Stjepan Sterc, a well-known Croatian demography expert, believes that efforts to address the problems so far in the Balkans are insufficient and that the tax system needs to be more focused on reversing trends.

“Demography should be seen as the essence of economic development, so that the primary means of support is aimed at it,” he said.

Lutz, who runs the IIASA World Population Program, said small countries could have a competitive advantage.

“I’ve seen a lot of pessimism, I’ve seen a lot of panic, even about what’s happening,” he said. “The challenge is to transform this into a positive action that makes society more vital and lively again and looks to the future.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.