Sequins, large bows, glamorous dresses at the Badgley Mischka Show

NEW YORK, NY. – Oversized bows, exaggerated puff sleeves and luxurious jewel tones. At Badgley Mischka’s show on Saturday, everything sparkled with sequins that opened up the glamor of “Downtown Abbey” with the Bohemian era of Beatles Abbey Road.

In a backstage interview, Mark Badgley said that the label designs for women who “still take their time and treat themselves to something special and want to treat themselves to a nice piece of clothing and buy it”.

“She can wear it over and over again or have her daughters have it,” he said.

Mother and daughter Hilaria Baldwin sat in the front row next to husband Alec Baldwin. On his lap he held her little daughter Carmen, who was wearing a black headband. The family was happy to cheer on the fashion duo.

“These two men are such fashion titans, and it really is – we’re happy to celebrate and see what they do,” Alec Baldwin told The Associated Press.

Rapper Jeezy, wearing a burgundy suit and sitting next to his girlfriend and TV host Jeannie Mae, said that he loves to play with fashion and reuse pieces in different ways.

“The whole experience … just getting the mood, I love it. Fashion week is stupid, “he said.

The dresses had minimal silhouettes, but each piece had a special touch, an oversized bell sleeve, a ruffled collar, a giant bow, or a deep beaded neckline.

The widow would surely raise an eyebrow if Lady Mary and Lady Edith came for dinner in a breathtaking dress with a pale gold pearl bodice that plunged to the belly button in a pleated skirt with whimsical feathers and leaf-like applications.

An everyday gray tweed suit skirt with a touch of glamor, exaggerated puff sleeves and a belt at the waist. The collection featured eye-catching floral motifs, including a modern dress with a low neckline and asymmetrical skirt.

Everything shimmered, from everyday coats to strapless evening dresses to a breathtaking pant suit that was effortlessly tied at the waist. The models wore a bold ruby ​​lip and were full of accessories, including artfully decorated, almost back headbands that turned into ear cuffs.

Velvet and jewels, including rich emerald green and burgundy, inspired by the painter John Singer Sargent, who was known for his Edwardian luxury.

Even the designer was guided by the collection. Badgley decorated his broken arm with a black sequin noose.

James Mischka noted that the collection will hit stores this fall during a crucial election year and what could be a “very tense time in this country”. The focus was on equipping women with clothes so that they feel “strengthened and beautiful and safe”.

“When a plane flies above the clouds instead of the storm, we pull them in for it,” he said.

