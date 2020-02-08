Sequins, big bows, glamorous dresses at the Badgley Mischka show

NEW YORK – Oversized bows, exaggerated puff sleeves and luxurious jewel tones. Everything sparkled with sequins on Badgley Mischka’s show Saturday, which played the glamor of “Downtown Abbey”, with the Bohemian Abbey Road era of the Beatles.

In an interview behind the scenes, Mark Badgley said the label is designing for the woman who “still wants to take time and feel special and pamper herself with a beautiful piece of clothing.”

“She can wear them over and over or let her daughters have them,” he said.

Mother daughter Hilaria Baldwin sat in the front row next to husband Alec Baldwin. On his lap he held their young daughter Carmen, who was wearing a black bow headband. The family, exhausted from a flight with red eyes, said they were happy to encourage the fashion duo.

“These two men are such fashion world titans and it’s real – we’re happy to come and help them celebrate and what they do,” Alec Baldwin told The Associated Press.

Rapper Jeezy, wearing a burgundy suit and sitting next to girlfriend and TV presenter Jeannie Mae, said he likes to play with fashion and reuse pieces in various ways.

“The whole experience … just get the atmosphere, love it. Fashion week is dope, “he said.

The coats had more minimal silhouettes, but each piece had a special touch, an oversized bell sleeve, ruffled collar, giant bow or a deep beaded neckline.

The dowry would certainly raise an eyebrow if Lady Mary and Lady Edith danced dressed in a show-stopping dress with a light gold-colored, rolled bodice that dipped directly into the navel in a pleated skirt with full skirt with whimsical features of feathers and leaf-like appliques.

A ho-hum everyday gray tweed skirt was enchanted with subtle glitters, exaggerated puffed sleeves and a waist with belt. Bold flowers are common in the collection, including a modern version of a jacket dress with a deep neckline and asymmetrical skirt.

Everything sparkled, from everyday coats to strapless, evening dresses to a beautiful pantsuit that is effortlessly tied at the waist. The models wore a bold ruby ​​red lip and were heavy on accessories including graceful beads almost the back of the headband that turned into ear cuffs.

Velvet and jewel tones, including rich emerald green and burgundy red inspired by the painter John Singer Sargent who was known for his luxury from the Edwardian era, were prominent, along with shimmering black, gold and silver evening looks.

Even the designer took the cue from the collection. Badgley decorated his broken arm with a black sequin sling.

James Mischka noted that the collection will be in stores this fall during a crucial election year and what a “highly charged time in this country” may be.

“If an airplane flies above the clouds instead of the storm, that’s what we’re dressing her for,” he said.

Kelli Kennedy, The Associated Press