Separate McDavid, Draisaitl necessary for the success of Oilers in the long term

TORONTO – It is no longer a question or a topic for discussion in the dressing room. For the Edmonton Oilers to get where they have been trying for years, Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl have to play on different lines.

It’s that simple.

“For us to be a good team – a better team – yes,” says Zack Kassian, the only player who has spent the most time with the duo in recent years. “When they are together, they are very dynamic. But when you separate them, it is difficult for the opponent’s teams to get the matchup they want.

“I think it makes us a better team, with them apart.”

If you stay behind after 40 minutes and there is not much going on, certainly – come in the third period with a Draisaitl-McDavid line. That’s a bullet you have when you play them apart, and one that you throw up when you play them together.

“Look at the Pittsburgh model,” Kassian said. “(Sidney) Crosby carries his line, (Evgeni) Malkin carries his. One of them does not have the top D link, one of them does not have the top control line. It makes us a better team – a more balanced attack in the Top 6. And when you’re on the back, you always have that bullet, that dynamic to switch things around.

“They’re going to put their power play time together – they’re there for the full two minutes. They play four against four together. But from a team standpoint, it makes us a better team, and that’s what we’re trying to build here. We’re trying to get the playoffs and make some noise. “

In recent years we have looked as head coaches Todd McLellan, then Ken Hitchcock, and now Dave Tippett danced the dance of the understaffed Oilers coach, separating the two when it became clear that the support score was simply not there and then reunited when it became clear was that neither player could be maximized without the other as linemate.

This time, however, it feels different.

Ryan Nugent-Hopkins seems to work well on Draisaitl’s left wing – better than the other way around – and Kailer Yamamoto was ready to play when he was called from Bakersfield to play the right. McDavid and Kassian are comfortable together, and James Neal works on the left on that line (although it is reasonable to suspect that if GM Ken Holland were to find a faster winger with Top 6 chops on the trading deadline, he could replace Neal).

Why does it work now when it has never worked before?

“Much of the credit is due to Yamamoto,” said McDavid, who has 2-4-6 and is plus-5 in four games, except Draisaitl. “He came up and gave our group some energy and he played really well. He deserves a lot of praise.”

Yamamoto scored his second goal in four games and played nearly 15 minutes in Toronto on Monday. He is tenacious and fearless, with his small frame and fast feet to enter larger players and steal pucks that you would not think he should be able to steal.

If Yamamoto’s game continues like this, he will become that extra Top 6 player that Edmonton was looking for to give both elite centers enough wings to produce.

“Yamo has given us a bit of balance there,” Tippett said, “and Leon likes to play with him, a good sign. When you add a man to your line-up who becomes a normal man who contributes, you become a better team. “

The key text in that quote is when Tippett says, “Leon likes to play with him.”

Why does the divorce work so well this time? First and foremost, Draisaitl is ready to try to thrive on five against five without McDavid.

He always said he would, no problem. But earlier Draisaitl’s body language and production suggested differently – especially when both would noticeably perk up when reuniting with his favorite center man.

It never looked so much like a McDavid thing as it was a Draisaitl thing. But with Nugent-Hopkins and Yamamoto for the past four games now, Draisaitl has regained his game. And he’s produced, scores in three of the four games, adds three assists, and improves his defensive game considerably.

The big boys seem to accept the change, further proof that it is simply accepted within this team that this line implementation is necessary.

Did the big boys accept it?

“Draisaitl and McDavid accept that they win,” says Tippett. “They are on board with everything we have to do to try to win. They understand that the deeper team we can get – the more depth we have – the harder it is for teams to get to know individual boys.”

It’s different this time. And when Holland finds the right winger on the deadline or summer to complete his Top 6 – Taylor Hall, perhaps? – it marks the moment that the Oilers become a play-off team in the long term.