Sent police to the hospital after the Brockton cruiser was involved in a crash

Police officers sent to the hospital after the cruiser was involved in the Brockton crash

Updated: 11:24 AM EST February 2, 2020

Two Brockton police officers were among the injured in a crash with a police cruiser. According to The Enterprise, the two-car accident happened in the night hours on Saturday on Battles Street. from the crash site show significant front end damage to the cruiser and a sedan. The cruiser seemed to crash into a pole that was shattered near the bottom. There was no update on the extent of the injuries to those involved, nor their circumstances. The cause of the crash is being investigated.

