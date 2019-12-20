Sensor stabilization in iPhones would have at least two advantages

Loading...

A report this morning suggests that Apple is planning to switch from optical image stabilization (OIS) to sensor stabilization in next year's flagship iPhones.

Although the source is Digitimes, which has a mixed track record when it comes to predictions about future Apple technology, the shift would bring at least a few benefits …

Firstly, OIS must be implemented in every lens. Sensor stabilization, on the other hand, means that it is available with all lenses.

In the iPhone 11 Pro, for example, there is OIS on the standard (wide-angle) and telephoto (2x) lenses, but not on the ultra-wide lens. The use of sensor stabilization would mean that you get the same benefit regardless of which lens is used. This can become increasingly important as the trend continues and Apple gradually increases the number of cameras in its top-end iPhones.

Secondly, OIS involves compromises in lens design that can affect image quality. By removing OIS from the comparison, Apple can ensure that every lens is able to deliver the best possible quality.

There may also be additional benefits. A motorized sensor usually provides more movement than an OIS system, so you can add smart functions such as automatic composite recording.

For example, the clumsy name Olympus OM-D E-M5 Mark II does this to generate 40 MP composites from a 16 MP sensor.

You can also do funky things, such as built-in star-tracking, where the sensor rotates to match the motion of the earth to capture star images with a long exposure time without motion blur. The Pentax K-5 and K-r can both do this, albeit with an optional accessory to obtain the required GPS data; that data would of course already be available on an iPhone.

Whether the report is correct and how much Apple intends to do with it remains to be seen. But it would make sense for Apple to follow the sensor stabilization route sooner or later.

