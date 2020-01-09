Loading...

(Photo by: Tyler Ross)

Buddy nielsen and Senses Fail partially explained the subject of their new album. In a very recent interview, Nielsen also revealed what he thinks is the title of the eighth album from Senses Fail. He calls it Hell Is In Your Head.

Now the singer is talking about the relationship between this new album and their 2006 album Still Searching. Still researching is Senses Fail’s best performing album to date, reaching number 15 on the American Billboard 200.

In an interaction on social media, Nielsen spoke about the recording of his eighth record. A fan asked what it was, or if it was too early to tell.

Start recording registration number 8 at the end of February. So crazy to think that this is still I think I should do.

– Buddy Nielsen (@buddythechud) January 8, 2020

Part of it is putting the remains of Still Searching to bed. This is what happens to the character after Priest and The Matador https://t.co/9BIHvegFHj

– Senses Fail (@SensesFail) January 9, 2020

Senses Fail reveals that the new album will close the book on the character of Still Searching. As we all know, Still Searching is about a cocncept album about a character struggling with grief, depression and faith. The character finally decides to commit suicide.

"The priest and the matador" concerns the character's rejection of faith while he was lying on the dying sidewalk. The song ends with their death.

Here I lie, I watch

Clouds and shapes of dogs and cats

I hear a woman, I start to shout

“Oh my God, I think he fell”

I am the arrow launched straight into hell

From William Tell’s arch

My body was lying on the floor

Like a cross upside down

A priest rushes by my side

Start reading me, my last rites

Father, you’re too late, my faith is weak

So don’t save your speech without enthusiasm

I am the arrow launched straight into hell

From William Tell’s arch

My body was lying on the floor

Like a cross upside down

A man bends over and says

“Son, let’s get through this one

Take my hand and pray

I shout, “Please get the hell out”

I am the arrow launched straight into hell

From William Tell’s arch

My body was lying on the floor

Like a cross upside down

The ambulance sings

As the cops repel the crowd

I’m starting to catch my last breath

As blood flows from my mouth

Doctors walk my way

I think it could be that

I hear them say

The time of death is half past six

I am the arrow launched straight into hell

I am the arrow launched straight into hell

It’s unclear exactly where the character’s journey ends and what will happen to them in the new album.

No more meaning fail

It’s crazy to think that My Chemical Romance officially exists since 2001. It’s been almost 20 years. Given this wild fact, it makes sense that Gerard Way and the gang was touring with a lot of groups and seeing a lot of people. James “Buddy” Nielsen of Senses Fail just shared one of these wonderful moments.

The image is that of Buddy and Way in 2004, smiling to the ears a month later Three cheers for sweet revenge came out of.

In a touching Instagram post, Buddy posted a photo depicting a time when My Chemical Romance was not the largest group in the world. Now thousands of fans have immediately sold their reunion show. Tens of thousands of people have watched videos showing the whole. The world can’t get enough of my Chemical Romance. However, this has not always been the case.

Gerard from @mychemicalromance and I at Toad’s Place New Haven, CT summer 2004. Three Cheers had been released a month ago. We both played half of @vanswarpedtour and hopped on a bus back home. The shows mainly took place in clubs of 300 caps and below and every day, we showed that there would already be a huge line around the block. It was so incredible to be with them at such a monumental time in their careers. They were going to be the biggest group in the world and it was really special to see them realize that everything they wanted was happening at that time. It was the last touring show and the next time I saw them, a few weeks later, they were on TRL. The rest is history.

It’s such a cool look at the past of My Chemical Romance and Senses Fail. Both groups have had incredible success in their own right.

What do you think of the ideas behind the new Senses Fail record? Make it sound below!

