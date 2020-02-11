Senses Fail records their eighth album with Saosin’s Beau Burchell

(Photo by: Tyler Ross)

Senses fail already stopped their follow-up of 2018’s when there is light, you will find it for about a year now and according to a new message from the band they will enter the studio to start recording within the next two weeks.

The band will work with SaosinBeau Burchell is back for this album and notes that this is the most time they have spent on an album.

Read more: Fred Durst nominated for the Worst Director Razzie award

Last month, Buddy Nielsen partially explained the topics that the album will cover.

Nielsen also revealed what he thinks the title of the eighth album from Senses Fail will be, and for the time being considers it Hell Is In Your Head.

He explains that the new record will be related to their 2006 album Still Searching. That album builds a concept about a character struggling with heartache, depression and belief that will finally get a decent conclusion.

It is partly about transferring the remains of Still Searching. It is what happens to the character after Priest and The Matador https://t.co/9BIHvegFHj

– Senses Fail (@SensesFail) January 9, 2020

Now they are on record and they say they are entering the studio with Burchell, who will complete production tasks in about two weeks. Details about the album outside are unknown, but we are nevertheless enthusiastic.

We start recording the next record in about two weeks. It’s crunch time. We’ve been working on it for about a year and this is by far the most time we’ve put in a record. Very excited to go into the studio again with Beau Burchell from Saosin.

– Senses Fail (@SensesFail) 9 February 2020

Are you enthusiastic about the upcoming album Senses Fail? Let us know your opinion in the comments below.

View more: Warped Tour Mountain View starts with Frank Iero, LTJ and more

Anti-flag