Sens, NHL alumni revive glory days at Rink of Dreams

Ottawa got another chance to see fan favorite Chris (“Big Rig”) Phillips in action on Saturday, while a few hundred fans watched the retired Ottawa Senators watch vintage cars from the rest of the competition.

This was a simple pleasure – three-to-three gleaming on an ice rink that was too small for anyone to show a burst of speed, a constant fight in which the NHLers turned their goal to keep the puck out. It did not work.

No boards, no referees and no goal tenders (that’s why they used a mini-box the size of a lunch box.) The game was on the Rink of Dreams in front of the town hall.

But the crowd was in the mood, and they got a look at Phillips (whose No. 4 sweater will be retired later this month in honor of the Canadian Tire Center), Chris Neil, Laurie Boschman, Brad Smith and Jim Kyte in the familiar red and black, part of Rogers Hometown Hockey in Ottawa.

You had to believe the announcer’s word that No. 25 was actually Neil. He had a black balaclava. But he took an opponent in the corner and sat down on him for a moment and showed a well-known talent.

(A footnote: when the corner is made of plastic foam pads that are only knee-high, action in the corner is not entirely what you get in the NHL.)

Neil also scored the opening goal of the Sens.

He became serious during a pause interview, after posing for many rinkside photos with fans.

“This is fun. It’s the way I remember hockey from when I was a kid,” he said. “These (older players) are the guys who showed us the way and it’s great to get away with these guys. They’ve taught me a lot and it’s nice to be able to come back and give something back to our community “

The temperatures during the game were -18 ° C, but the sun was bright and there was little wind.

“It’s not too bad. I collected it quite warm,” Neil said.

The NHL team included Jean Payette, Larry Skinner, Rick Smith, Brian Richardson and Shawn Rivers.

There were Beavertails for sale and free pancakes and hot chocolate on a stand sponsored by Enbridge.

“We have the heat-up pans and it goes pretty fast, so (the food) doesn’t have time to get cold,” said pancake server Sharon Wilson.

Wilson showed that the heat-up pans also work well for her cold fingers.

“Last week we served hot dogs. Next week we’ll be back on Sparks Street where we will serve hot dogs and hot chocolate again, “she said.

However, the cold weather made it difficult to keep the batter workable.

“It was on the gloves of one of my colleagues and it looked like concrete,” she said.

The former professionals were not the only ones that gleamed in the bright, clear sun.

Earlier in the day, the NCC laid out its “No Hockey!” – Rule on the Rideau channel aside to welcome hundreds of young people playing 110 simultaneous games as part of Tim Horton’s Shinny Hockey Day.

