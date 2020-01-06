Sennheiser and Continental turn the interior of a car into a giant speaker

Loading...

Car audio is a point of pride for many of the world’s most prestigious car manufacturers, with many well-known brands such as Bose, Mark Levinson and Meridian. In addition to working with top brands, these manufacturers had to find ways to accommodate more and larger speakers in their cabins. Those speakers have always been at the expense of a higher vehicle weight and a smaller interior space.

Today, at CES 2020, we saw that this compromise might end: Sennheiser and Continental (yes, the tire company) have joined forces to create the first “speakerless” car audio system that effectively turns the interior surfaces of a vehicle into a huge , comprehensive sound system.

The loudspeaker technology is from Continental, which the invention calls Ac2ated Sound. It creates sound by placing specially designed audio calibration actuators behind different parts of the interior of a car. Different areas and materials are targeted depending on the required frequencies. The A-pillar trim, the door trim, the roof trim and the rear shelf can all be made to vibrate just like speaker membranes, eliminating the need for conventional speakers. It is not the first time that an object designed for another task has been co-opted to make sound: Sony has successfully turned the entire screen on its OLED TVs into a giant speaker using a similar principle.

Continental claims that the result of changing interior surfaces in speakers “is an extremely natural sound experience for the occupants, who feel like they are sitting in a concert hall surrounded by sound.” Another advantage: it saves between 75% and 90% the space needed for an audio system, not to mention the weight saving – Continental says that conventional audio systems weigh up to 88 pounds.

Of course it is one thing to have a smart speaker system that cuts down the interior elements of a car to produce sound, but it is something else to manage the sound produced to deliver a truly immersive experience. That is where Sennheiser enters. Ambeo 3D audio technology appears to be the ideal platform, thanks to the company’s Ambeo Mobile software. It uses the same algorithms that are present in the company’s excellent Ambeo Soundbar – one of the best soundbars we’ve ever tested.

“Our Ambeo immersive audio solutions deliver the ultimate quality in capturing, processing, and playing sound,” said Sennheiser co-CEO Daniel Sennheiser in a press release. “It is crucial that the ability to enjoy breathtaking immersive sound does not require specific 3D audio sources – the spatial algorithm of Ambeo Mobility can turn any stereo material into an immersive experience. By intelligently analyzing the content, the patented algorithm artistically remixes the sound to provide an emotional experience that transports the listener to the music. “

So how does this new speakerless 3D immersive audio system sound? Hopefully we will get the chance to hear our impressions soon – Sennheiser and Continental offer a taste of the system at CES 2020.

