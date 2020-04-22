Graduation ceremonies are on maintain this yr — but we want to make guaranteed deserving seniors get a shout out!Congrats to Ryan Quirk! Ryan is graduating from Quincy Superior where he played varsity golfing and was the captain of the hockey crew. He is heading to Quinnipiac to study felony justice. Congrats to Jessica Bost. Jessica is from Natick — and she’s graduating from Baylor College, exactly where she’s been researching faith and social justice. She’s hoping to make a change on problems of racial inequality. Congratulations to Cassie Wightman. She’s graduating from Murdock Superior Faculty in Winchendon. Cassie was on the substantial honor roll all 4 many years and will be heading to Endicott College or university to research biomedical engineering.

