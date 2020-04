Senior Shout Outs: North Looking at, Lincoln-Sudbury, Bridgewater-Raynham

Senior Shout Outs: North Reading through, Lincoln-Sudbury, Bridgewater-Raynham

A further round of Senior Shout Outs!

Congrats to Matthew Luciano. He’s graduating North Studying High as a member of the Nationwide Honor Culture and a large receiver on the varsity football crew. Matthew is headed to Providence School to study finance.

Congrats to Jayden Cormier. Jayden is graduating from Lincoln-Sudbury and will be headed to Bridgton Academy.

Congrats to Emily Hearn from Bridgewater-Raynham Substantial. Immediately after she graduates, Emily will be signing up for the U.S. Coastline Guard.