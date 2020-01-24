Senior Lineman selected by Tar Heels for all-star event

The UNC football program will be featured in the State Farm 2020 All-Star Football Challenge

University of North Carolina defender Jason Strowbridge put together an impressive performance in Senior Bowl training this week. He was selected to take part in the State Farm 2020 All-Star Football Challenge at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. The event will be broadcast on ESPN at 9 p.m. EST on Friday January 31st.

A skill contest involves 24 players who are divided into six different teams based on the school conference. The ACC, Big 10, Big 12, SEC, Pac 12 and four non-Power Five players who will be on a wild card team.

Each player will participate individually and with their team. All events are timed and the results are accumulated to determine a winner. Events include the State Farm QB Accuracy Competition, the Mercedes-Benz Obstacle Course, the Rocket Mortgage Strength Challenge and the Hands Competition.

The 6-foot-5, 285-pound defensive end had a great senior season at Chapel Hill, during which he had 45 tackles – including 27 one-player battles – 6.5 duels for defeat, three duels and a best on the Atlantic coast Conference put together three fiddly restores. He also blocked two kicks, a defended pass and a forced fumble. He was subsequently appointed to the third All-ACC selection team.

Ten of the athletes participating in this year’s competitions are predicted to be NFL draft picks from the first round. Eight participants received the All-American award for the 2019 season. The State Farm All-Star Football Challenge featured 81 former first-round NFL draft picks, 38 Pro Bowlers and three Heisman Trophy winners.

