Send black boxes from Iran plane crash to France, Champagne demands paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Champagne said he would have a telephone conversation with the Iranian Foreign Minister on Wednesday afternoon.

“We’re going to talk about the black box. Of course we are going to talk about the investigation, we are going to talk about compensation, “said Champagne.

Iran admits that its air defense fired missiles at the plane in January and said troops saw the civilian aircraft as something hostile. Tensions were high: Iran had just fired ballistic missiles at US and coalition bases in neighboring Iraq as retaliation for the US murder of Iranian General Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad.

All 176 people aboard the Ukrainian plane, including 138 on their way to Canada, died when it crashed outside of Tehran. Fifty-seven of them were Canadian citizens and 29 more were permanent residents. Many were students and academics who returned to Canada after spending the December vacation in Iran.

Because the crash occurred in Iran, its own aviation authority is in charge of the investigation, but it should follow the ICAO guidelines to implement it. They say, among other things, that black boxes must be ‘opened’ and analyzed immediately.

“Now we are almost a month and we are going to make sure the Iranian regime understands it,” said Champagne.

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on February 5, 2020.

