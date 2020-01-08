Loading...

Senators want to restore native plans in American national parks

from The Associated Press

Posted January 8, 2020 10:15 pm PST

BAR HARBOR, Maine – A few American senators believe that restoring native plants in national parks across the country can help beautify and improve some of America’s most loved public places.

The effort is led by Republican Senator Susan Collins from Maine and Democratic Senator Maria Cantwell from Washington. They called the bill the Native Plant Species Pilot Program Act and said it would encourage the National Park Service to increase the use of native plant material in the field of service stewards.

The use of native plants would benefit nature, human health and the environment, says Collins and Cantwell. Collins said the proposal would be particularly beneficial to Acadia National Park in Maine.

“The indigenous plant communities of Acadia include many species, such as blueberry bars at the mountain tops, towering white pines in older forests and cranberry swamps along Northeast Creek that contribute to the iconic landscape of Maine,” Collins said.

