Senators name Jim Little as CEO; exec previously worked for Shaw, RBC, Bombardier | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

Little, 55, was recently executive vice president and chief marketing and culture officer for Shaw Communications. He has held various senior executive positions at Royal Bank, Bell Canada and Bombardier.

When he was with RBC, he was named in the 2012 list of Globe and Mail with the top 50 people influencing sports in Canada because of his role in the bank’s contribution to Canadian golf. RBC has been sponsoring the Canadian Open of the PGA Tour since 2008.

He has held board positions in various boards, including the Montreal Children’s Hospital Foundation, Porter Airlines, Pathways to Education, the Public Policy Forum and the Toronto International Film Festival.

“Eugene asked me to lead the business of the Ottawa Senators – with a clear priority to create a strong, positive relationship with this community,” Little said in a statement. “I want to thank him for the confidence he has placed in me and for the clarity of the mandate to be creative, to involve fans, partners, business and social leaders in getting this chemistry for the long term.

“We have a passionate and dedicated team of professionals, on and off the ice, and a community that wants us to succeed – together we will.”

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on January 10, 2020.

The Canadian press