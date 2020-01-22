Senators ignore strange rules of accusation within 24 hours

WASHINGTON – So far the special rules and tradition of the Senate.

Almost immediately after Chief Justice John Roberts on Wednesday in the session of President Donald Trump seized the charges, bored and tired senators openly scraped some basic guidelines in a room that appreciates decorum.

A democrat in the back row leaned on his right arm, covered his eyes and stayed that way for almost half an hour. Some giggled openly when Chief Prosecutor Adam Schiff said he would only speak for 10 minutes. And when one of the first-year prosecutors was speaking, many senator jury members headed for the cloakroom, where their telephones were stored.

“I see the members moving and taking a break,” noted freshman Rep. Jason Crow of Colorado, one of the prosecutors, in the middle of the speech on the middle podium. “I probably have 15 minutes left.”

The pain of the senator jury members had already started to show the night before, with widespread but more subtle struggles to pay attention to opening arguments. Chewing gum, chewing, yawning and alleged naps could be seen everywhere in the tight room.

Around midnight it became looser. Senators walked back and forth through the wall. Then Trump’s prosecutors and defense team came back and forth about who lied and made false accusations about Trump’s pressure on Ukraine to help him politically.

Roberts advised everyone to weaken it. The senate, he recalled, was “the largest consultative body in the world” that currently functions as a court of accusation. It has a tradition of courtesy – and for serious and rare deposition tests, specific rules: no coffee or snacks on the floor. No pacing, passing notes, working on other things or chit-chatting. Technically, only water is allowed in the Senate Chamber, but in recent years there have been exceptions for milk and even eggnog.

“There is coffee, but it’s miserable coffee” in the wardrobe, according to Senator Bill Cassidy, R-La. “I mean, you’d want a Democrat, nobody else,” he said, adding, “I’m just kidding.”

It is all designed to focus the senator jury members on the issues at hand. So sleeping is not part of the plan in theory.

But Wednesday hurt for many. Roberts had closed Tuesday’s session at 1:50 AM.

Less than 12 hours later, the senators were back, with little sleep, for more of the same accusation story, detailed in detail by Schiff and his team. Even with Roberts’ scolder still fresh, many senators were not in the mood for rules or traditions.

Well in the second hour of Schiff’s opening arguments, he discussed the first of two charges against Trump.

“Let me go to the second article now,” Schiff said. That led several senators to sit in their seats and smile at each other in clear confusion. It also led to a small exodus for the wardrobe, especially on the Republican side, including Senator Roy Blunt from Missouri and Senator Tom Cotton from Arkansas.

Within the first hour, Senator Mark Warner of Virginia could be seen at his desk in the back row, leaning on his right arm with a hand covering his eyes. He stayed like that for about 20 minutes and then shifted to keep his chin in the same hand, with eyes closed, about five minutes more. Despite the late night moods, Warner’s day had started as planned at 10 a.m.

Crow, a military veteran who talks about the impact of Trump’s military assistance to Ukraine, struggled to hold the Senate’s attention. Some senators left their seats and went to wardrobes, stood in the back or openly yawning as he spoke. At one point during his speech, more than 10 senator seats were empty.

Crow wondered aloud whether the senate wanted to take a break.

No dice. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said there would be no break until dinner, more than an hour later.

Water-only practice seemed like a guideline that the senators could bypass according to tradition.

Cotton, R-Ark., For example, saw a glass of milk drink early in the day. Spokeswoman Caroline Tabler said that Cotton drank skimmed milk – a nice addition to the chocolate snacks that he and other senators received in their wardrobes and from a lawmaker’s office.

Like so much about the dirty senate, even the drink exceptions are rooted in history. Cassidy told reporters that milk was combined with water as the officially permitted drinks in the Senate Chamber in the 1950s. Cassidy, a doctor, said that milk at the time was considered a treatment for stomach ulcers.

According to the Senate Historical Bureau, Senator Robert LaFollette, R-Wis., Eggnog during a 1908 filibuster, and Senator Strom Thurmond from South Carolina, while still a democrat in 1957, drank orange juice during his record 24-hour filibuster the Civil Rights Act.

Aside from the factors, the novelty of the trial process was clearly worn out on Wednesday. Senators had heard the Trump-Ukraine story before. Their boredom, a Republican senator suggested, had become a challenge to the productive house managers’ strategy. Sen. Mike Rounds from South Dakota said the less complicated president’s legal team “had read the Senate better.”

“It was a long day and the house managers have repeated much of the same material,” said Rounds. “I have 20 pages of notes and by the end we heard the same thing again. It was a diatribe.”

