Senators cast away their own power to save Trump from themselves

I decided that I should come and see how the Senate voted itself into constitutional darkness and the republic a step closer to fasco monarchism. So I collected one of the beast data on Friday afternoon and went to Capitol Hill.

I respect this place. I did it anyway. I remember that when I was about 14, my older sister got a job on the hill. On the house side. In the office building of Rayburn House, for those who know such things. When we were visiting, I thought she was doing the most glamorous, important work in the world. Later I also worked on the hill in the Longworth building. I was no longer in college, but still young enough to walk through the place with starry-eyed. The graceful floors and ceilings, the busts of all those great men, the massive paintings of our formative moments, those weird little secret passages in the basement of the Capitol that only the really initiated could learn to navigate. I thought I was in the most important place on earth. And actually it was, except that I think for the White House.

I still get humble when I go to the Senate. You cannot sit in that room if you have read some history and are not overwhelmed by the thought of the things that have happened there. Of course, once you’ve read a little more history, you know that – certainly in the Senate, which was designed to doubt and slow down progress – more of those things were bad than good.

